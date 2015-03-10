Jets to sign James Carpenter to four-year deal

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that guard James Carpenter is set to sign a four-year deal worth roughly $5 million a year, per a source.
That's some good scratch for a player who couldn't stay healthy early in his career. Last season he was average in pass protection and struggled in the run game. Pro Football Focus graded the 25-year-old as -.6 is pass pro and -10.3 in run blocking in 2014. Carpenter was up to No. 52 in Around The NFL's top 101 free-agent list on the eve of the market opening.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast analyzes early free agency news, including Ndamukong Suh to Miami, Devin McCourty's new deal and much more. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.