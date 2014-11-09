Around the NFL

Jets thwart red-hot Roethlisberger in upset of Steelers

Published: Nov 09, 2014 at 08:05 AM

The New York Jets might not have a shot at the playoffs, but they still have some pride. Rex Ryan's defense cooled off Ben Roethlisberger in a 20-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Our takeaways:

  1. Steelers fans flooded MetLife Stadium expecting an easy win over the hapless Jets. It didn't work out that way, as four Pittsburgh turnovers doomed a previously red-hot offense. The Jets entered Sunday with three turnovers ... all season. Ben Roethlisberger threw two interceptions after entering action with just one pick in his first eight games.
  1. Jets safety Jaiquawn Jarrett got the start over first-round pick Calvin Pryor. He made the most of his opportunity, claiming both Roethlisberger's interceptions, as well as a fumble recovery on special teams and a sack. Pryor can get comfortable on the bench.
  1. Michael Vick delivered a vintage performance. His touchdown pass to T.J. Graham showcased a still terrific arm, and he routinely used his legs to escape trouble. Brice McCain's ankles can attest that Vick still has his quickness. Rex Ryan said after the game that Vick will remain the Jets' starter following their Week 11 bye. It's not a surprise.
  1. The biggest play of the game came on the 67-yard touchdown reception by Graham, who hauled in a perfectly thrown deep ball by Vick off play-action. It was the rare instance of the Jets taking the top off an opposing defense.
  1. The Steelers have hit on another wide receiver in Martavis Bryant. The rookie hauled in a 80-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter and now has six scores in his first four games as a pro.

