Jets tell Percy Harvin not to talk to media Wednesday

It took a little more than 24 hours in Florham Park, but the Jets have already stashed Percy Harvin away from the media.
The former Seahawks receiver, who left Seattle after amid a flurry of controversy, told reporters on Wednesday that the Jets asked him not to speak to the media. He will apparently talk later in the week, instead.
On the surface, it seems like an unnecessary precaution to take by the Jets, especially given the fact that Harvin has explained his side of the story already.
At this point, the distance the team is allowing him to keep will only harm Harvin's effort to humanize himself and level with the media. When a player arrives to a new team under these circumstances, establishing a fresh start is vital.
Instead, it seems like Harvin will be detached and, at least for another day, the story won't be about his integration into Jets culture.
