Jets tell CB Morris Claiborne he can't wear No. 24

When the Jets traded Darrelle Revis to Tampa Bay back in 2013, they did not hesitate to pass off the iconic No. 24 jersey. Between his first and second stints in New Jersey, the team allowed a parade of forgettable players to don the same uniform.
But now? They're keeping it under lock and key.
The number was eyed up by new Jets corner Morris Claiborne, who wore the digits in Dallas. But, according to ESPN.com, the Jets told Claiborne to pick another number.
"Sorry, the New York Jets said, that's unavailable. It belonged to Darrelle Revis, and they'd like to keep that number out of circulation because it could be retired some day."
Added Claiborne: "I understood the history behind that number."
The decision marks an interesting cooling of relations between Revis and the franchise he's most synonymous with. Revis had notorious battles with the Jets during both his *Hard Knocks* contract phase and before he was dealt to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was informed of his release ahead of the league year opening this year and is now being paid $6 million from the franchise if he doesn't play a down this season.
It was always going to be fascinating to see where a player who was not afraid to combat management ended up in franchise lore. Revis will be a Hall of Famer at some point in his post-career life, having one of the most brilliant runs at the position between 2009-2015 that we've seen in the modern NFL. Apparently, he'll also be up in the Ring of Honor someday, too.