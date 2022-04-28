Jets teammates see 'more swag' from QB Zach Wilson entering second season

A year ago on draft day, Zach Wilson became the latest New York Jets top-5 quarterback pick, as the club continues to churn through signal-callers like they're pothole filler. Wilson suffered through a rough rookie season, struggling in every facet of being a professional quarterback.

But with offseason workouts starting, his teammates have already seen a different QB.

"My guy came back with a little more swag," offensive tackle George Fant said of Wilson on Wednesday, per the Associated Press. "He's ready to go, man."

Wilson started 13 games after being selected No. 2 overall, completing just 55.6 percent of his passes for 2,334 yards with nine TDs and 11 INTs. He was as inefficient as he was inaccurate, at times trying to find a big play and coming up with dust.

In Year 2, Wilson knows he must play within the offense and make the proper reads.

"For me, it's just how efficient can I be?" Wilson said. "How can I get the ball out of my hands quickly? How can I help out our O-line with my pocket presence, my ability to step up and get the ball out of my hands to our running backs, go down the field to our receivers and let those guys make plays? How can I just be confident within the pocket, be accurate?

"I think everything takes care of itself once everyone starts doing their own job -- I think it's perfect."

From general manager Joe Douglas to coach Robert Saleh to offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, the Jets have attempted to put the right pieces around Wilson for him to thrive. That should continue tonight, where Gang Green boasts the Nos. 4 and 10 picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.