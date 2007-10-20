Jets TE Baker won't play against Bengals

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- Jets tight end Chris Baker won't play in New York's game at Cincinnati after he was downgraded Saturday from questionable to out with a back injury.
Baker, who has 12 catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns, was limited in practice all week and didn't accompany the team to Cincinnati. It was unclear when Baker was hurt, and it's against the Jets' policy to discuss injuries.
Baker, in his sixth season with the Jets, has been one of quarterback Chad Pennington's most reliable targets. The former third-round pick out of Michigan State had a breakout season last year, catching a career-high 31 passes for 300 yards and four touchdowns.
The Jets have plenty of depth at the tight end position, with Sean Ryan, Joe Kowalewski, Jason Pociask and James Dearth, normally the long snapper, on the roster.
