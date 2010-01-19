Jets' success against Colts depends on two types of rushes

Every game has an X-factor, who doesn't spend much time in the limelight, but has a chance to play a big role. For the Colts, my choices are WR Austin Collie and whoever the kicker is (Matt Stover or Adam Vinatieri). Collie is a rookie playing in the shadows of Reggie Wayne and Dallas Clark, but with Jets CB Darrelle Revis bouncing back and forth covering the two stars, Manning will look elsewhere. Over the past five games, Collie has been targeted 27 times and has 17 receptions and three touchdowns -- one more than Wayne over that span. As for the kickers, either Stover or Vinateri is facing a team that, in two playoff games, saw the opposing kicker miss five field goals.