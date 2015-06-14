Jets' Stevan Ridley doesn't want to create 'false hope'

"I really can't predict the future, man," Ridley said Thursday, according to The Star-Ledger. "I just know that, for me, I've got to be ready for Week 1. That's the goal right now. I'm not going to set myself up for any false hope or say that I'm going to do something that I'm not. What I will say is I'm working hard. I've just got to make sure that I'm 100 percent healthy, and that when I do hit the field, I'm making an impact."