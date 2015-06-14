Jets' Stevan Ridley doesn't want to create 'false hope'

The New York Jets hope Stevan Ridley will be a key part of their backfield in 2015. For now, both player and team must practice patience as Ridley works his way back from reconstructive knee surgery.
Ridley didn't participate in any practice during Jets OTAs and minicamp and it's unclear if he'll be ready to go when training camp kicks off next month. Ridley remains focused on being ready for the start of the season.
"I really can't predict the future, man," Ridley said Thursday, according to The Star-Ledger. "I just know that, for me, I've got to be ready for Week 1. That's the goal right now. I'm not going to set myself up for any false hope or say that I'm going to do something that I'm not. What I will say is I'm working hard. I've just got to make sure that I'm 100 percent healthy, and that when I do hit the field, I'm making an impact."
Ridley's 2014 season ended in October when he tore his ACL and MCL in a game against the Bills. He signed a one-year contract with the Jets in April.
"Right now at this point in time, just taking it one day at a time," he said. "From the time I got here to now, I can definitely see the improvement. I've still got a lot of work to do. I'm just trying to make sure I'm putting myself in position to help this team out when the season rolls around."
Once healthy, Ridley will join a Jets backfield that includes Chris Ivory and Bilal Powell. A running-back-by-committee attack seems likely.
