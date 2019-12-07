Around the NFL

Jets star RB Le'Veon Bell (illness) to miss Week 14

Published: Dec 07, 2019 at 09:03 AM

The New York Jets (4-8) will be without Le'Veon Bell for Week 14.

The Jets announced Saturday that their star running back has been downgraded from questionable to out with an undisclosed illness, and will not play in the team's home matchup against the Miami Dolphins (3-9).

Questions surrounding Bell's status began Thursday when he missed practice. On Friday, the illness forced Bell to be sent home early, resulting in a second straight missed practice.

Running back Bilal Powell is expected to start in Bell's place while RB Ty Montgomery will step in as the second option.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

