Jets special teams coach Westhoff out until training camp

Published: May 24, 2012 at 05:15 PM

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets special teams coordinator Mike Westhoff is expected to be sidelined until training camp after having surgery on his left leg.

Westhoff, a bone cancer survivor, was in Indianapolis recently visiting his son when he heard a sound in his leg -- the same one in which a titanium prosthesis was inserted in February 2008. The 64-year-old Westhoff had a malignant tumor found in the leg in 1988, and has needed several operations on it since.

The Jets say a piece of the "contraption" in Westhoff's leg broke on May 12. He had surgery six days later in Indiana after X-rays revealed the break.

Westhoff is back in New Jersey recovering, and assistant special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica will handle his duties in his absence.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

