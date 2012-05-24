Jets special teams coach Westhoff out until training camp

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets special teams coordinator Mike Westhoff is expected to be sidelined until training camp after having surgery on his left leg.
Westhoff, a bone cancer survivor, was in Indianapolis recently visiting his son when he heard a sound in his leg -- the same one in which a titanium prosthesis was inserted in February 2008. The 64-year-old Westhoff had a malignant tumor found in the leg in 1988, and has needed several operations on it since.
The Jets say a piece of the "contraption" in Westhoff's leg broke on May 12. He had surgery six days later in Indiana after X-rays revealed the break.
Westhoff is back in New Jersey recovering, and assistant special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica will handle his duties in his absence.
