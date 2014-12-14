Around the NFL

Jets sneak past Titans in battle of have-nots

Published: Dec 14, 2014 at 11:37 AM

The New York Jets beat the Tennessee Titans, 16-11, on Sunday in a somber battle between 2-11 teams. Our takeaways:

  1. The Jets may have taken themselves out of the running for the No. 1 pick with this win. Not that Rex Ryan cares. The Jets' coach is just trying to get out of Gotham with some semblance of dignity, and a couple wins in December will help. "We got heart," the coach said after the game. What they probably won't have is Marcus Mariota.
  1. The Titans should investigate the possibility of covering Jake Locker in bubble wrap for games. The star-crossed quarterback was injured once again when Jets linebacker Quinton Coples drove his left shoulder into the turf in the first half. Charlie Whitehurst replaced Locker and was unable to move the offense. The Titans need a complete reboot at the position outside Zach Mettenberger.
  1. Chris Johnson Revenge Game Alert! The former Titans star was mostly quiet in his return to Nashville, save for a 37-yard run that set up the Jets' go-ahead touchdown. Johnson has shown some spring in his legs this season despite his marginalized role in the offense.
  1. We almost saw Music City Miracle Part II on the final play of the game, when a series of laterals led to Delanie Walker rumbling toward the Jets end zone with no time remaining. Walker was knocked out of bounds inside the 10-yard line to end it. The draft stakes involved for both teams made the whole play wildly surreal.
  1. This was the first game in NFL history to end with a 16-11 score. The sparse crowd at LP Field have something to tell their grandkids one day.

