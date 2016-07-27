Jets signing former Ravens RB Bernard Pierce

NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reported that Gang Green is signing former Ravens and Jaguars runner Bernard Pierce, per a source informed of the agreement reached on Wednesday. The team later announced the move, along with the release of running back Zac Stacy.
Pierce is coming off a disastrous 2015 season that saw him play just seven games and rush for only 11 yards before Jacksonville placed him on injured reserve in December with a calf injury. The 25-year-old back is also set to serve a two-game suspension to open the year after pleading guilty to a DUI charge last October.
Pierce is no lock to make the roster, but NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport noted that Khiry Robinson will start camp on the PUP with a leg injury, while the Jets plan to waive running back Zac Stacy with a failed physical designation, per Garafolo. New York still has plenty of backfield depth with Matt Forte, Bilal Powell, Dominique Williams and Romar Morris on board.
This might be Pierce's final shot to make an NFL team after failing to live up to the promise he showed as a rookie with the Ravens in 2012. During that Super Bowl campaign in Baltimore, Pierce rumbled for 202 yards in the playoffs after finishing with 532 yards at 4.9 yards per carry in the regular season. His 3.2 yards per tote in the three years since tells the tale of a player unable to get his career back on track.
The Jets were looking for a camp body and found one. We'd be surprised if Pierce remains a factor come September.