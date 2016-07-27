Around the NFL

Jets signing former Ravens RB Bernard Pierce

Published: Jul 27, 2016 at 04:24 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The New York Jets are adding a running back just in time for training camp.

NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reported that Gang Green is signing former Ravens and Jaguars runner Bernard Pierce, per a source informed of the agreement reached on Wednesday. The team later announced the move, along with the release of running back Zac Stacy.

Pierce is coming off a disastrous 2015 season that saw him play just seven games and rush for only 11 yards before Jacksonville placed him on injured reserve in December with a calf injury. The 25-year-old back is also set to serve a two-game suspension to open the year after pleading guilty to a DUI charge last October.

Pierce is no lock to make the roster, but NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport noted that Khiry Robinson will start camp on the PUP with a leg injury, while the Jets plan to waive running back Zac Stacy with a failed physical designation, per Garafolo. New York still has plenty of backfield depth with Matt Forte, Bilal Powell, Dominique Williams and Romar Morris on board.

This might be Pierce's final shot to make an NFL team after failing to live up to the promise he showed as a rookie with the Ravens in 2012. During that Super Bowl campaign in Baltimore, Pierce rumbled for 202 yards in the playoffs after finishing with 532 yards at 4.9 yards per carry in the regular season. His 3.2 yards per tote in the three years since tells the tale of a player unable to get his career back on track.

The Jets were looking for a camp body and found one. We'd be surprised if Pierce remains a factor come September.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lions HC Dan Campbell: Jared Goff 'needs to step up more than he has'

Dan Campbell didn't say a quarterback change is coming. But in the wake of a dismal 34-11 loss to the Bengals, the Lions coach didn't rule out benching Jared Goff, either. "We're going to look at everything," Campbell said.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers yells 'I own you' at Bears fans after game-sealing TD

After leaving Soldier Field with yet another victory, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers took a moment to level Bears fans with a rather poignant statement following a game-clinching TD.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 6: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 6 action. 
news

2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 6 games

The Giants have lost yet another offensive player, with WR Kadarius Toney (ankle) being ruled out early against the Rams.
news

Injury roundup: Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill (quad) to play vs. Washington

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill, who is questionable with a quad injury, is active versus Washington. 
news

Ravens activate rookie WR Rashod Bateman from injured reserve, elevate RB Le'Veon Bell

In preparation for Week 6, the Ravens have called up four players, including debuting rookie WR Rashod Bateman and veteran RB Le'Veon Bell.
news

Panthers place RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) on IR

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ will be gone till November. The Panthers placed their star running back on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for at least three more games. McCaffrey had already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings after suffering a setback in practice this week.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Oct. 16

T.Y. Hilton has dominated the Houston Texans over the years. He'll have another opportunity this weekend. The Colts activated their star receiver from injured reserve, paving the way for the four-time Pro Bowler to make his season debut Sunday.
news

Dolphins activate QB Tua Tagovailoa off injured reserve

Tua Time is only a day away. The Dolphins activated ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ off injured reserve Saturday, clearing him to start Sunday against the Jaguars in London. The second-year QB is officially listed as questionable.
news

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury, GM Steve Keim test positive for COVID-19, will miss game vs. Browns

The Cardinals announced Friday night that head coach Kliff Kingsbury tested positive for COVID-19 along with quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive tackle Zach Allen. All three will miss Sunday's game.
news

Seahawks place QB Russell Wilson (finger), RB Chris Carson (neck) on injured reserve

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters Friday that star quarterback Russell Wilson (finger) on injured reserve. Wilson now will miss at least the next three games.
news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) ruled out vs. Vikings, will miss third straight game

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ will miss a third consecutive game. The Carolina Panthers ruled the running back out for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW