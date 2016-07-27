Jets signing former Ravens RB Bernard Pierce

This might be Pierce's final shot to make an NFL team after failing to live up to the promise he showed as a rookie with the Ravens in 2012. During that Super Bowl campaign in Baltimore, Pierce rumbled for 202 yards in the playoffs after finishing with 532 yards at 4.9 yards per carry in the regular season. His 3.2 yards per tote in the three years since tells the tale of a player unable to get his career back on track.