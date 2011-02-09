Jets sign UFL's top kicker Novak to compete with Folk

The New York Jets have signed kicker Nick Novak, who led the United Football League in scoring with 69 points in 10 games, according to a league source.
Novak has NFL experience, was the UFL's special teams player of the year and was coveted by several NFL teams last season. But his movement was hindered by his UFL contract.
Novak, who went 15 of 18 on field-goal attempts, making a long of 54 yards, appeared in regular-season games for three NFL teams -- the Washington Redskins (twice), Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals -- from 2005-08.
Jets kicker Nick Folk struggled at times during 2010, but he did hit a game-winning field goal against the Indianapolis Colts in the wild-card round of the playoffs.
Folk was 30-for-39 on field-goal attempts with a long of 56 yards.
It is not unusual for teams to sign additional kickers, usually journeymen, during the offseason who could eventually compete with the incumbent.