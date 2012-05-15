Jets sign sixth-round pick G Robert T. Griffin

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - The New York Jets have signed guard Robert T. Griffin, the last of their three sixth-round draft picks, to a four-year contract.
The 6-foot-6, 335-pound offensive lineman is expected to back up starting right guard Brandon Moore. Griffin was a first-team All-Big 12 selection as a senior after making 12 starts at right guard, but also started at right tackle as a junior, helping protect quarterback Robert Griffin III - the No. 2 overall pick who is of no relation.
Griffin was taken 203rd overall, one spot after the Jets drafted his Baylor teammate running back Terrance Ganaway.
The Jets now have four of their eight draft picks signed, including Griffin, Ganaway, wide receiver Stephen Hill, their second-rounder, and defensive back Josh Bush, another sixth-rounder.