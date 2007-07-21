Jets sign seventh-round pick WR Stuckey

Published: Jul 21, 2007 at 08:30 AM

NEW YORK (AP) -Wide receiver Chansi Stuckey, a seventh-round pick, signed with the New York Jets on Friday.

Stuckey, who was sixth in Clemson history with 141 receptions and eighth with 1,760 yards receiving, will add depth for the Jets. He could also serve as a punt returner, along with first-round pick Darrelle Revis.

"The negotiation was competitive on each side and, obviously, Chansi and the Jets hope for the best as to his professional future with them," said agent Terry Watson, who declined to disclose contract terms in an e-mail to The Associated Press.

Stuckey was productive in college despite being plagued by injuries, becoming the first Tigers player since 1940 to score a touchdown by pass, rush, punt return and reception. He had a nagging left ankle injury as a sophomore, a concussion as a junior, and a thumb injury and broken right foot that sidelined him for three games as a senior.

The speedy Stuckey, whose roommate as a freshman at Clemson was Jets cornerback Justin Miller, appeared completely healthy during minicamp last month. With Laveranues Coles, Jerricho Cotchery and Justin McCareins already on the roster, Stuckey will likely compete with Brad Smith and veterans Tim Dwight and Frisman Jackson at the fourth and fifth receiver spots.

The Jets, who open training camp next Friday, have signed two of their four draft picks, with Revis and linebacker David Harris still unsigned.

