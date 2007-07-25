Jets sign second round pick LB David Harris

Published: Jul 25, 2007 at 09:24 AM

The New York Jets have signed linebacker David Harris, the team's second-round pick in the 2007 NFL Draft. The announcement was made by Jets' General Manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Harris (6-2, 243, Michigan), the 47th overall selection in the 2007 NFL Draft, finished his career at the University of Michigan with 196 total tackles, four sacks, one interception, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Harris was a second-team All-American as a senior by Sports Illustrated. He was also a semi-finalist for the Butkus Award, given to the nation's top linebacker. In 2006, the Grand Rapids, MI, native shared the Bo Schembechler team MVP award with tailback Mike Hart.

