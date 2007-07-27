Jets Sign RB Tony Fisher, LB Mark Zalewski

Mark Zalewski (6-2, 234, Wisconsin) was originally signed by the Jets as an undrafted free agent on May 12, 2007 and released on May 15. He led the University of Wisconsin with 90 tackles as a middle linebacker in 2006. He also had five tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions as he was named co-most valuable player for his team and earned All-Big Ten honorable mention. Zalewski was a three-year starter, finishing with career totals of 236 tackles and eight sacks.