Jets Sign RB Tony Fisher, LB Mark Zalewski

Published: Jul 27, 2007 at 12:48 PM

The New York Jets announced the signing of RB Tony Fisher and LB Mark Zalewski. The announcement was made by Jets General Manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Fisher (6-1, 223, Notre Dame), in his sixth year in the NFL, was originally signed by the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2002. He played four seasons with the Packers before signing with the St. Louis Rams in 2006. In his NFL career, he has rushed for 889 yards and four touchdowns, while compiling 135 catches for 1,059 yards and five touchdowns.

Mark Zalewski (6-2, 234, Wisconsin) was originally signed by the Jets as an undrafted free agent on May 12, 2007 and released on May 15. He led the University of Wisconsin with 90 tackles as a middle linebacker in 2006. He also had five tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions as he was named co-most valuable player for his team and earned All-Big Ten honorable mention. Zalewski was a three-year starter, finishing with career totals of 236 tackles and eight sacks.

