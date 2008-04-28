Jets sign NCAA career rushing leader Woodhead

Published: Apr 28, 2008 at 08:25 AM

OMAHA, Neb. -- Chadron State running back Danny Woodhead, the NCAA's career rushing leader, signed a free-agent deal with the New York Jets on Sunday night, according to his agent.

Rookie free agents:
Chris Gittings said he and Woodhead thought the Jets were a good fit after teams passed on the 5-foot-7½ running back during the draft, mostly because of his size.

Woodhead ran for 7,962 yards in four seasons for Division II Chadron State in western Nebraska.

Terms of the deal for the two-time Harlon Hill Trophy winner were not immediately disclosed, and the Jets would not confirm the signing.

