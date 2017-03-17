Jets sign Morris Claiborne as Revis replacement

The Jets are signing former Cowboys cornerback Morris Claiborne to a one-year deal worth more than $5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation.
Dallas will be in the market for secondary help in next month's cornerback-laden draft after losing both Claiborne and Brandon Carr in free agency.
With Revis out of the picture, the former LSU star should slot in opposite Buster Skrine in the starting lineup.
Although Claiborne is coming off perhaps his finest season since being drafted No. 6 overall in 2012, it's telling that he played just seven games before going down with a serious groin injury that sidelined him until the postseason. He has played more than 11 games just once in five NFL seasons.
The Jets still have a lot of renovating to pull off if they're going to back up coach Todd Bowles' dubious contention that this is not a rebuilding campaign.