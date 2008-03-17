Jets sign free-agent TE Franks to 1-year deal

Published: Mar 17, 2008 at 01:22 PM

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- The New York Jets signed three-time Pro Bowl tight end Bubba Franks to a one-year deal Monday.

Franks, who spent the last eight seasons with Green Bay, will likely be the backup to Chris Baker. The 30-year-old Franks has battled injuries and his offensive production has slipped the last few years after Pro Bowl seasons from 2001-03. He was relegated to backup duty behind Donald Lee last season.

The No. 14 overall pick out of Miami in the 2000 draft had a career-low 18 catches for 132 yards and three touchdowns in eight games last season, but is still regarded as a strong blocker. He has 256 receptions for 2,300 yards and 32 TDs in his career.

