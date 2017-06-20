 Skip to main content
Jets sign former Bears receiver Marquess Wilson

Published: Jun 20, 2017 at 06:34 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New York Jets are adding a receiver to a stripped-down wideout corps.

The agent for Marquess Wilson tweeted that the 24-year-old receiver joined Gang Green on Tuesday, and the team later confirmed the move.

The 6-foot-4 wideout displayed plenty of upside after being drafted in the seventh round in 2013, but injuries have curtailed his production. Wilson played in just three games in 2016 and ended his season on injured reserve with a broken foot.

Wilson flashed big-play talent in 2015, gobbling up 16.6 yards per catch, 12th most that season among wideouts with at least 25 receptions.

If he can stay healthy, Wilson could crack a remade Jets receiving corps that jettisoned Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker this offseason. New York currently boasts Quincy Enunwa, Robby Anderson, rookie ArDarius Stewart (injured), Charone Peake and Jalin Marshall atop the depth chart.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

