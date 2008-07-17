Jets sign fifth-round draft pick quarterback Ainge

Published: Jul 17, 2008 at 02:38 PM

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- Quarterback Erik Ainge, the New York Jets' fifth-round draft pick, signed a contact with the team Thursday.

Erik Ainge, QB
New York Jets

Height: 6-6

Weight: 225

College: Tennessee

Experience: Rookie

Ainge became a starter in his freshman year and started 35 games overall for Tennessee. He won two bowl games and ranks third in school history in completions (516), pass attempts (854) and touchdown passes (51). He also ranks fourth for Tennessee with 6,308 yards passing and third with 6,107 yards of total offense.

The 6-foot-5 Ainge is the nephew of Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge. He likely will compete for the third-string job behind Chad Pennington and Kellen Clemens.

New York also signed Oregon State offensive lineman Kyle DeVan, who was not drafted this year. DeVan originally signed with Washington, but was released. He appeared in 50 career games with 38 consecutive starts for the Beavers.

