Jets sign fifth-round draft pick quarterback Ainge

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- Quarterback Erik Ainge, the New York Jets' fifth-round draft pick, signed a contact with the team Thursday.
Height: 6-6
Weight: 225
College: Tennessee
Experience: Rookie
Ainge became a starter in his freshman year and started 35 games overall for Tennessee. He won two bowl games and ranks third in school history in completions (516), pass attempts (854) and touchdown passes (51). He also ranks fourth for Tennessee with 6,308 yards passing and third with 6,107 yards of total offense.
The 6-foot-5 Ainge is the nephew of Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge. He likely will compete for the third-string job behind Chad Pennington and Kellen Clemens.
New York also signed Oregon State offensive lineman Kyle DeVan, who was not drafted this year. DeVan originally signed with Washington, but was released. He appeared in 50 career games with 38 consecutive starts for the Beavers.
