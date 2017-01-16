Around the NFL

Jets sign Brian Winters to four-year contract extension

Published: Jan 16, 2017 at 11:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The New York Jets are working to solidify their offensive for the next starting quarterback.

The Jets signed right guard Brian Winters to a four-year contract extension, the team announced Monday. Winters' new deal is worth nearly $8 million per year, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the contract .

A third-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Winters was easily Gang Green's most notable impending free agent. He has started 41 games over the past four years.

Although the Jets will likely import new starters at both tackle spots in 2017, it's important to keep the interior of the offensive line intact. Winters, left guard James Carpenter and center Nick Mangold -- when healthy -- were the strength of an underrated ground attack that paved the way for 1,534 combined rushing yards for Matt Forte and Bilal Powell in 2016.

The next step is to find a successor for Ryan Clady at left tackle before general manager Mike Maccagnan tackles the daunting prospect of replacing Ryan Fitzpatrick under center.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Longtime Chargers CB Antonio Cromartie, DT Corey Liuget sign one-day contracts to retire with the organization

Longtime Chargers cornerback Antonio Cromartie, defensive tackle Corey Liuget sign one-day contracts to retire with the organization on Saturday, the team announced.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) ruled out vs. Jets; Brett Rypien to start

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday versus the New York Jets, NFL Network's James Palmer reports.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Lions sign punter Jack Fox to three-year extension

Lions punter Jack Fox is signing a three-year extension that will pay him a league-high $3.775 million per year and includes $7.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports

news

New 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey 'extremely fired up' to join Kyle Shanahan's offense

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey explained why he's "happy" to be joining his new team after being traded from the Carolina Panthers.

news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins to undergo knee surgery, miss 4-6 weeks

J.K. Dobbins is undergoing knee surgery to remove scar tissues from his previous ACL surgery. The Ravens running back, who was experiencing stiffness in his knee, will miss 4-6 weeks.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) questionable for Week 7 game vs. Jets

Russell Wilson's hamstring injury has thrown his Week 7 status into question. Wilson is questionable for Denver's game against the Jets, coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Friday.

news

After trading away Christian McCaffrey, Panthers reject idea of 'tanking' in 2022

Christian McCaffrey is headed west. In the running back's wake remains a Panthers team forced to answer questions about its future. Scott Fitterer and Steve Wilks explained Friday the decision to trade the RB and what comes next.

news

Jets WR Elijah Moore won't play vs. Broncos following trade request

Elijah Moore's trade request prompted a change, but not the one he was seeking. Moore will not play in the Jets' Week 7 game against the Broncos, coach Robert Saleh told reporters Friday, reiterating New York won't trade the QB.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

49ers' Kyle Shanahan: 'Still up in the air' whether Christian McCaffrey will play Sunday vs. Chiefs

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan reacted Friday morning to the acquisition of star running back Christian McCaffrey and spoke on how quick he will suit up for San Francisco.

news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett clears concussion protocol, set to start vs. Dolphins

Kenny Pickett will start Sunday night in Miami. The Steelers announced Friday that the quarterback has cleared concussion protocol. Tight end Pat Freiermuth and cornerback Levi Wallace also cleared protocol.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE