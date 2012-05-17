Jets sign 7th-rounder Antonio Allen

Published: May 17, 2012 at 12:40 PM

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - The New York Jets have signed safety Antonio Allen, one of their seventh-round draft picks, to a four-year contract.

Allen is a big-hitting safety who also played linebacker at South Carolina, and was particularly effective in zone coverage and inside as a run stuffer. He had a team-leading 88 tackles, three interceptions and a sack in his senior season with the Gamecocks.

Allen is expected to compete for a backup spot at safety behind projected starters LaRon Landry and Eric Smith.

The deal Thursday means the Jets have signed five of their eight draft picks. Only first-rounder Quinton Coples, expected to start on the defensive line; linebacker Demario Davis, a third-rounder; and wide receiver Jordan White, a seventh-rounder, are still unsigned.

