Jets sign 1st-rounder Coples to 4-year deal

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - The New York Jets have signed first-round draft pick Quinton Coples to a four-year contract.
The big defensive end from North Carolina is expected to be a starter as a rookie on Rex Ryan's defensive line after a standout career with the Tar Heels. The deal, signed Thursday, includes a standard team option for a fifth year. Financial terms were not immediately available.
The 6-foot-6, 285-pound Coples was the 16th overall pick last month after finishing tied for third in Tar Heels history with 24 sacks, including 17 1/2 his last two years.
Ryan declared Coples a starter after the draft, likely replacing veteran Mike DeVito, who took a pay cut while restructuring the final year of contract. Coples is expected to play end and move inside on passing downs.