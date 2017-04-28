Jets shopping Richardson, Pryor on Day 2 of draft

Around the NFL

Sheldon Richardson remains on the trade block.

Entering the second night of the 2017 NFL Draft, the New York Jets have been making calls regarding a potential trade of the 2013 Defensive Rookie of the Year, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation.

This was the plan entering the draft, per Rapoport, but general manager Mike Maccagnan won't give Richardson away for pennies on the dollar.

Maccagnan was reportedly seeking a first-round pick in exchange for the 2014 Pro Bowler at last year's trade deadline.

Now that Richardson is the "odd man out" of the defensive line rotation and due to earn roughly $8 million in the final year of his rookie contract, Maccagnan is negotiating from a position of weakness.

The New York Post suggested earlier this month that a fourth-round pick is as much as the Jets can reasonably hope for in return for a suspensionrisk intent on breaking the bank with his next contract.

Richardson isn't the only former first-round pick being shopped by Maccagnan.

Appearing on Friday's edition of NFL Draft Kickoff, Rapoport added that safety Calvin Pryor -- the No. 18 overall pick in the 2014 draft -- is also on the trade block.

Pryor was deemed expendable when the Jets landed LSU star Jamal Adams with the sixth overall pick on Thursday night.

While it's customary for teams to jettison nucleus players from previous regimes, it has to be disheartening for Gang Green fans to see Richardson and Pryor in the NFL's equivalent of a garage sale just a couple of years after they were hailed as franchise saviors.

