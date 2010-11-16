Jets set for battle against reeling Texans

Published: Nov 16, 2010 at 02:00 PM

Santonio Holmes is a big-play threat.

(Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

The storyline
If this was the Texans' year to finally break through, they sure have a funny way of showing it. The Jets, meantime, excel in close games and finish games in ways Houston can only dream of.

Why you should watch
Mark Sanchez is coming off his most complete game as a pro. Santonio Holmes should find plenty of yards after the catch against this outfit. Could a return to his home state cull something from a fading Brian Cushing?

Did you know?
The Texans lead the NFL with 13 rushing touchdowns this season. ... Houston's Andre Johnson ranks second in the AFC With 97.6 receiving yards per game. ... The Jets became the first team in league history to win back-to-back overtime games on the road last week. ... New York's LaDainian Tomlinson leads all AFC running backs with 36 receptions this year.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

