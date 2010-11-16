Jets set for battle against reeling Texans

Santonio Holmes is a big-play threat.
(Paul Sancya / Associated Press)
Why you should watch
Mark Sanchez is coming off his most complete game as a pro. Santonio Holmes should find plenty of yards after the catch against this outfit. Could a return to his home state cull something from a fading Brian Cushing?
Did you know?
The Texans lead the NFL with 13 rushing touchdowns this season. ... Houston's Andre Johnson ranks second in the AFC With 97.6 receiving yards per game. ... The Jets became the first team in league history to win back-to-back overtime games on the road last week. ... New York's LaDainian Tomlinson leads all AFC running backs with 36 receptions this year.