Jets select South Carolina S Allen in 7th round

Published: Apr 28, 2012 at 02:37 PM

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - The New York Jets have selected South Carolina safety Antonio Allen in the seventh round of the NFL draft.

Allen, taken 242nd overall on Saturday, is the second safety taken by the Jets on the draft's third day. They also took Wake Forest's Josh Bush in the sixth round. They'll both help fill one of New York's biggest needs as the Jets entered the draft with just two players - LaRon Landry and Eric Smith - with experience at the position.

Allen is a big-hitting safety who played effectively in zone coverage and inside as a run stuffer. He had 88 tackles, three interceptions and a sack in his senior season with the Gamecocks.

The Jets have one more pick - No. 244 - remaining in the draft.

