Jets seek GM interviews with Joe Douglas, Champ Kelly

Douglas has been viewed as the Jets' favorite if he's willing to leave his cushy spot with the Eagles, one of the best front offices in the NFL. Douglas is close with Gase and worked with the coach when he was offensive coordinator with the Chicago Bears in 2015. Douglas spent the 2015 season as the director of college scouting for the Bears after working in the Baltimore Ravens' personnel department for 16 years (2000-15). He was hired by the Eagles in 2016.