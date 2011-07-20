Jets' Scott says two-a-days keep players from going 'soft'

"Two-a-days, it's what football is all about," he said. "It's about endurance, pain, will, putting yourself through something when your body is telling you it doesn't want to go. Your mind controlling your body. That's what camp is all about. With one-a-days, guys might not be in as good of shape as they would have been. Camp tears you down, and then a smart coach starts pulling back in enough time that allows players' bodies to build back up."