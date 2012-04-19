Jets say Tebow could have 'subtle' effect on draft

Notes: Tannenbaum sidestepped questions whether the team would be open to negotiating a new contract for CB Darrelle Revis, who has two years left on the four-year deal he signed in 2010. "Darrelle is under contract," Tannenbaum said. "Darrelle is obviously a really important part of our team, and we look forward to the 2012 season and hopefully accomplishing a lot of great things together." ... Tannenbaum said this is a "critical offseason" for OL Vladimir Ducasse, the team's second-round pick out of UMass in 2010 who hasn't lived up to expectations. ... After choosing not to re-sign WR Braylon Edwards last summer, Tannenbaum said the Jets are "open and not closed" to the possibility of bringing him back. Edwards, a free agent, signed with San Francisco last year but was cut late in the season after being hampered by a knee injury. ... Tannenbaum wants to find the next Jeremy Lin, the Knicks guard who went from obscurity to "Linsanity" in the NBA before being injured, and thinks G Caleb Schlauderaff or LB Ricky Sapp could potentially make that type of impact for the Jets.