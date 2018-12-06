Around the NFL

Jets' Sam Darnold (foot) set to start Sunday vs. Bills

Published: Dec 06, 2018 at 02:28 AM
Herbie Teope

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (foot) put in another full day of practice Wednesday and the rookie is now ready for more after missing three straight games.

Darnold will return to the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills and he is "expected to exit the injury report pretty soon," NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Good Morning Football.

Rapoport added that Darnold probably could have played in Week 13, but the Jets took a cautious approach and wanted to give the signal-caller a full week of practice and preparation.

Darnold's return comes as the Jets are in the midst of a six-game losing streak, punctuated by blowing a 16-0 lead against the Tennessee Titans in Week 13.

Before suffering the foot injury, Darnold completed 159 of 289 passes for 1,934 yards and 11 touchdowns against 14 interceptions on the season.

Whether his reinsertion in the starting lineup is enough for the Jets to close out the season on a high note remains to be seen. But New York needs any type of spark to light a fire under a team that is averaging 13 points per game during the six-game slide.

