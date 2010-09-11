Jets safety Pool questionable vs. Ravens with ankle injury

Published: Sep 11, 2010 at 10:27 AM

Safety Brodney Pool is questionable for the New York Jets' season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night with a sprained right ankle.

Pool was injured during the third preseason game against the Washington Redskins when a player fell on the ankle during a fumble recovery. Pool was limited in practice Friday and Saturday after not practicing Thursday.

Pool said the ankle "feels a lot better," but whether or not he plays is "up to the coaches." Jets coach Rex Ryan said Pool has been a quick healer, but the team also doesn't want to risk further injury.

If Pool doesn't play, Eric Smith will get the start opposite Jim Leonhard.

As expected, Jets linebacker Calvin Pace is listed as out with a broken right foot. Jason Taylor will replace him.

For the Ravens, rookie nose tackle Terrence Cody is out with a knee injury. Cody had surgery to repair the meniscus in his left knee in August. Offensive tackle Jared Gaither is out with a back injury, and wide receiver Donte' Stallworth can't play because of a broken foot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Neil Reynolds' Preseason Power Rankings

Sky Sports Neil Reynolds ranks every team in the league form 1 to 32

news

Jets placing OT Duane Brown (shoulder) on injured reserve

The Jets are placing OT Duane Brown (shoulder) on injured reserve and will miss at least the first four games of the 2022 season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Raiders sign TE Darren Waller to three-year, $51 million extension

The Las Vegas Raiders and tight end Darren Waller are closing in on a three-year, $51 million extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per a source.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE