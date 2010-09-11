Jets safety Pool questionable vs. Ravens with ankle injury

Safety Brodney Pool is questionable for the New York Jets' season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night with a sprained right ankle.
Pool was injured during the third preseason game against the Washington Redskins when a player fell on the ankle during a fumble recovery. Pool was limited in practice Friday and Saturday after not practicing Thursday.
If Pool doesn't play, Eric Smith will get the start opposite Jim Leonhard.
As expected, Jets linebacker Calvin Pace is listed as out with a broken right foot. Jason Taylor will replace him.
For the Ravens, rookie nose tackle Terrence Cody is out with a knee injury. Cody had surgery to repair the meniscus in his left knee in August. Offensive tackle Jared Gaither is out with a back injury, and wide receiver Donte' Stallworth can't play because of a broken foot.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.