Jets safety Leonhard set to have knee surgery Wednesday

The 29-year-old Leonhard was placed on injured reserve Monday, a day after he was hurt after making an interception in New York's 37-10 win against Kansas City. He broke the same leg during practice almost exactly a year ago, missing the Jets' run to the AFC championship. Leonhard, who sounded surprisingly upbeat, thinks he was injured Sunday when he tried to "push off" after the interception, not when Chiefs wide receiver Steve Breaston grabbed his ankle to tackle him.