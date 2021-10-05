Around the NFL

Jets S Marcus Maye facing charges from February DUI arrest, crash

Published: Oct 04, 2021 at 09:51 PM
Associated Press

NEW YORK -- New York Jets safety Marcus Maye is facing three misdemeanor charges following a DUI arrest after an alleged car accident in Florida in February.

Broward County court records show the 28-year-old Maye was charged on Feb. 22 with driving under the influence, DUI/damage to property, and leaving the scene of an accident in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. A Zoom hearing is scheduled for Oct. 20 in the case.

ESPN first reported the accident and charges Monday night.

Maye is also facing a civil suit "in excess" of $30,000 filed by the driver of the car he hit, according to court documents.

The accident had not previously been reported publicly, and it's uncertain if the Jets were made aware by Maye of the incident before Monday night. The team told The Associated Press it would have no comment since it is a pending legal matter.

Maye's arrest could subject him to the NFL's personal conduct policy and result in the safety being suspended. League spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed to the AP the NFL is reviewing the matter under its policies. Maye could also be subject to discipline if he didn't inform the Jets.

According to the police report, Maye was driving in a black 2018 Mercedes SUV on the Florida Turnpike at 7:33 p.m. when he allegedly hit the left rear of a Volvo. Police found Maye alone in the driver's seat on the side of the road, north of the Volvo, and his car had damage in the front that was consistent with that damage to the back of the Volvo.

The police officer wrote in the report that Maye was "unresponsive when approached and moving side to side" and "seemed unaware of what was occurring." The officer also wrote that Maye's eyes appeared bloodshot, his speech was slurred and vomit was observed on the driver's door and on the floor. Maye also was "slow to walk and had a sway to his balance," the officer wrote.

The report says Maye told the officer he wasn't drinking that night, and the smell the officer sensed was from two days earlier. Maye declined to provided a breath sample, though, and was arrested. He posted bond in the amount of $1,500. The court documents say it was Maye's first DUI offense.

There were no injuries reported, but the driver of the Volvo, Jamila Abraham of Belle Glade, Florida, filed a civil suit.

Maye, in his fifth season with the Jets and the team's longest-tenured player, is currently sidelined by an ankle injury and is expected to be out a few more weeks. His agent, Erik Burkhardt, tweeted last week that Maye "should be back fully healthy just before the trade deadline…" and added a handshake emoji.

That has further fueled speculation that Maye, in a contract dispute with the Jets, could be dealt by the NFL's trade deadline on Nov. 2.

Maye was voted a team captain last season and selected the Jets' MVP by his teammates. A second-round pick out of Florida in 2017, Maye was given the franchise tag by the Jets during the offseason and the sides were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term extension. He's playing this season on the franchise tag amount of $10.6 million.

