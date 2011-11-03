Jets' Ryan tackles another attention-grabbing role: Pats fan

NEW YORK -- Rex Ryan is teaming up with Adam Sandler for a new movie in which the Jets coach plays -- get ready for this -- a New England Patriots fan.
Sandler told NFL Network's Rich Eisen for his podcast that Ryan is a Boston-based "inexpensive" lawyer in the still-untitled movie. Sandler said Ryan was "loose and funny" about playing "a mammoth Patriots fan" who talks about Bill Belichick and Tom Brady -- a detail that was written into the script for the Jets coach.
Sandler, whose upcoming movie "Jack and Jill" will be in theaters Nov. 11, is an avid Jets fan who has attended several games. He said Ryan is "really cool" and "nailed" the part.
