Jets' Ryan tackles another attention-grabbing role: Pats fan

Published: Nov 03, 2011 at 04:16 PM

NEW YORK -- Rex Ryan is teaming up with Adam Sandler for a new movie in which the Jets coach plays -- get ready for this -- a New England Patriots fan.

Sandler told NFL Network's Rich Eisen for his podcast that Ryan is a Boston-based "inexpensive" lawyer in the still-untitled movie. Sandler said Ryan was "loose and funny" about playing "a mammoth Patriots fan" who talks about Bill Belichick and Tom Brady -- a detail that was written into the script for the Jets coach.

That's sure to be a shocking sight for Jets fans.

Sandler, whose upcoming movie "Jack and Jill" will be in theaters Nov. 11, is an avid Jets fan who has attended several games. He said Ryan is "really cool" and "nailed" the part.

