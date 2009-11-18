Jets' Ryan on crying in front of players: 'I'm man enough to be me'

"No offense, but this isn't high school football anymore," Faneca said. "It's a fun game, but it's a serious game. It's a yearlong process and there are a lot of things that get built up and pent up. I've cried the year we won the AFC championship with Pittsburgh and went to the Super Bowl. I was bawling after the game because it was my third chance after missing it a few times. Those things build up."