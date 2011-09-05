Jets' Ryan feels 'responsibility' to win on anniversary of 9/11

Notes: Ryan expects FB John Conner to play in the opener after he missed the preseason finale with a sprained left ankle. "I've been doing everything," Conner said. "Strengthening exercises, pool workouts, everything I can just to be back as soon as possible." TE Matt Mulligan would serve as the fullback if Conner can't go. ... OL Rob Turner isn't sure when he'll return from a broken right leg, but hopes it's sometime this season. He's getting around the facility on a scooter with a Texas "ROB 75" license plate. He was injured in the preseason opener at Houston. "I felt it pop when I got rolled up on, but I took two steps and I felt the bone shift in my leg," he said. "That's when I sat down and tapped my helmet because I knew something was broken." ... CB Darrelle Revis is recovering from a tweaked hip and rookie DL Kenrick Ellis from a left hamstring issue, but Ryan said neither ailment is serious.