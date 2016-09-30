Jets rule out Decker with partially torn rotator cuff

New York Jets coach Todd Bowles said Friday that Decker has a partial tear in his rotator cuff and will be week-to-week. Bowles added it's too soon to tell if Decker will need surgery.
The news is a blow to Ryan Fitzpatrick, who is coming off a six-interception game. Without Decker, Quincy Enunwa's targets should increase. Bowles said earlier this week that the team will "make sure"Brandon Marshall sees more balls his way. Both receivers will see an uptick in production in Chan Gailey's offense.
Facing the Legion of Boom without Decker is a dangerous prospect for Fitzpatrick. The up-and-down passer will rely on Matt Forte and Bilal Powell out of the backfield more. Expect the Jets to run the ball in the red zone more this week with touchdown machine Decker.
The wild card moving forward could be newly added tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins. It'd be asking a lot for the tight end to produce right out of the gate, but if Decker's injury lingers, the 6-foot-5 pass catcher could become a big red-zone target for Gang Green.