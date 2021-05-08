Around the NFL

Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson: Starting job has 'got to be earned'

Published: May 08, 2021 at 03:36 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

It will be a few more months before Zach Wilson's NFL career begins in earnest. But his first workout as a quarterback for the New York Jets is in the books.

The No. 2 overall selection, along with his fellow 2021 draftmates and undrafted free agents, commenced rookie minicamp Friday. Wilson said it didn't take long to notice the difference between the college and pro game.

"A lot of thinking. Way more thinking than you typically want to do in football, but that's a Day 1 kind of thing," Wilson told reporters Saturday. "I really think it just comes down to the scheme part of it, how much more detailed and complicated, to a point. And I think that's what makes it so special.

"There's so many small things that change that momentum and change a game. That's what separates everybody in this league. The best and the worst quarterbacks, whoever it is, it's such a small difference between those, and it really shows you the littlest details are what make the biggest difference."

Such an approach from Wilson would seem to be a smart, if not necessary, foundation to build upon. He's already planning to organize throwing sessions with rookies and returning receivers following the three-day camp.

Wilson, of course, is primed to be the Jets' starter after the organization traded Sam Darnold to the Panthers prior to the draft and did not acquire an established veteran in free agency. (﻿James Morgan and Mike White make out the rest of the current depth chart.) The 21-year-old understands the significance of the role -- he was QB1 for the better part of his three seasons at BYU -- but at this stage is more concerned with getting acclimated to his new environment.

After all, he still has a lot to prove before winning the starting job.

"Obviously, that's important, but that's not my focus right now," he said. "My focus is to learn the offense, keep getting better every single day, do what I can with the guys around me. And I think the rest takes care of itself. In this position, the coaches want to play the best player, and that position's got to be earned. I got to go in there and I got to make sure I do what I'm supposed to do. And that will take care of itself."

First-year coach Robert Saleh liked what he saw from his new signal-caller in the opening session.

"He did a really nice job," Saleh said. "The ball was in and out of his hands very crisp. He was in rhythm, he was on time. Players were running the right routes and the ball was barely on the ground, so it was a very good first day for him. Now he's got to stack it up and get better every day."

Wilson arrived at the camp sporting a No. 2 jersey, which was somewhat of a surprise after he'd primarily worn No. 1 at BYU. He said the number is something he's still deciding on but will "most likely" keep.

"Mixing it up, doing something new," Wilson explained. "I like any single digit number and I think it's kind of cool that I was the second pick. I think that's a cool reason to switch it up."

New York's front office is looking to settle on a different type of number with one of its top defensive players. Saleh said he's been in contact with safety Marcus Maye﻿, who signed his franchise tag in March but is seeking a long-term deal. It appears to be a priority for general manager Joe Douglas as well.

"We had a really nice discussion and obviously him and his agent are working with Joe on trying to get his deal done, and hopefully that happens soon," Saleh said. "I have a tremendous amount of respect for what [players] are going through. Again, you guys know my philosophy: I think these kids have earned the right to ask for whatever they can, especially when they do things the right way like [Maye] has. Joe and his staff are working relentlessly to get something done."

Related Content

news

Panthers hire Bills personnel director Dan Morgan as assistant general manager

Dan Morgan is headed to his original NFL home, for his biggest job yet.

The Panthers announced Saturday they have hired their former star linebacker to be the assistant general manager.
news

This Week in NFL History: May 10 to May 16; Saints promote Mickey Loomis to GM of Football Operations in 2002

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

2021 NFL Schedule: Release date, schedule changes, divisional opponents, key dates, more

With the the 2021 NFL Draft behind us, the next step this offseason is the anticipated release of the 2021 NFL schedule. Below are the answers to all the key questions that will get you ready for the upcoming season.
news

Tom Brady calls for players to stand united and have 'very intense negotiations' with NFL on offseason program

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady delivered an impassioned speech during an NFLPA call on Friday imploring for players to have "very intense negotiations" regarding the offseason workout program.
news

Eagles claim former Lions RB Kerryon Johnson

The Philadelphia Eagles claimed the former second-round pick via waivers Friday, the team announced.
news

NFL informs teams they can hold training camp off-site again

The league informed teams they will be allowed to conduct training camp away from their team facilities, Tom Pelissero reports. Vaccinated players or staff are also permitted to gather outside the facility, but the two groups cannot mix or gather with unvaccinated players and coaches.
news

NFL spoke with Bills GM Brandon Beane regarding comments about potentially cutting an unvaccinated player

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the NFL spoke with Bills general manager Brandon Beane following his comments about potentially releasing an unvaccinated player. The league notified Beane a team may not release a player solely due to vaccination status.
news

Frank Reich: Drafting Jalen Hurts didn't send Carson Wentz into 'tailspin'

Colts head coach Frank Reich doesn't believe the Eagles bringing in Jalen Hurts sent Carson Wentz' career to "a tailspin" and thinks that Wentz is in the right spot for a career "reset."
news

Commissioner Roger Goodell's draft chair on display in Canton

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's draft chair won't sit still. It's spending the summer in Canton. The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Friday that Goodell's leather armchair is on display for the next four months after again playing a starring role in the draft.
news

Friday Roundup: WR Josh Doctson among Jets cuts; DL Quinnen Williams undergoes successful surgery

Here are news and notes from Friday around the NFL. 
news

Tyler Lockett: Speedy D'Wayne Eskridge a perfect fit in Seahawks WR trio

The Seahawks spent their only draft pick in the Top 100 on Western Michigan wideout D'Wayne Eskridge. The addition of the speedy receiver gives the Seahawks a blazing trio in ﻿DK Metcalf﻿, ﻿Tyler Lockett﻿ and Eskridge, who can all run 4.4 or faster 40-yard dashes.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW