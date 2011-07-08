Jets rookie DT Ellis' felony trial scheduled for November

Published: Jul 08, 2011 at 02:27 PM

New York Jets third-round draft pick Kenrick Ellis' trial on a malicious wounding felony charge will take place during the season, with a move from next week to Nov. 28, The Star Ledger reported Friday, citing court records.

Ellis, a 6-foot-5, 346-pound defensive tackle, was arrested following a campus altercation in April 2010, while he was at Hampton (Va.) University. His trial was pushed back, according to Hampton Circuit Court records, after the defense asked for a continuance because he hired a new attorney. There was no objection to the request from the prosecution.

The defense could ask for another continuance, to postpone the trial until Ellis' rookie season is over. Ellis' new attorney did not immediately return a phone message left by The Star Ledger.

Ellis attended Hampton after he was kicked off the team at the University of South Carolina.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

2022 NFL free agency: One free agent each AFC team must keep

Will the Bengals extend Jessie Bates? Can the Chargers hang on to Mike Williams? Gil Brandt eyes one free agent each AFC team must keep.
news

Broncos announce hires of DC Ejiro Evero, STC Dwayne Stukes, DL coach Marcus Dixon

The Denver Broncos announced Thursday the hiring of Rams assistant Ejiro Evero as their new defensive coordinator.
news

Buyout for Jim Harbaugh's new contract at Michigan leaves door open for NFL return

Could Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh eventually return to the NFL? The buyout in his new contract is not cost prohibitive.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW