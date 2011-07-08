Jets rookie DT Ellis' felony trial scheduled for November

New York Jets third-round draft pick Kenrick Ellis' trial on a malicious wounding felony charge will take place during the season, with a move from next week to Nov. 28, The Star Ledger reported Friday, citing court records.
Ellis, a 6-foot-5, 346-pound defensive tackle, was arrested following a campus altercation in April 2010, while he was at Hampton (Va.) University. His trial was pushed back, according to Hampton Circuit Court records, after the defense asked for a continuance because he hired a new attorney. There was no objection to the request from the prosecution.
The defense could ask for another continuance, to postpone the trial until Ellis' rookie season is over. Ellis' new attorney did not immediately return a phone message left by The Star Ledger.
Ellis attended Hampton after he was kicked off the team at the University of South Carolina.