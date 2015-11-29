Jets ride Fitzmagic to season sweep of Dolphins

The New York Jets (6-5) snapped out of a month-long slump and kept themselves in the AFC playoff race with a 38-20 win over the Miami Dolphins (4-7) at the Meadowlands. Here's what you need to know:
- You won't hear any talk about Ryan Fitzpatrick's job security this week. Fitzmagic was back in Jersey after a performance that included four touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 118.9 passer rating. We're not convinced Todd Bowles was ready to jump on the GenoCoaster, but this game should buy Fitzpatrick considerable rope going forward.
- Dolphins cornerback Brent Grimes will have nightmares about Brandon Marshall this week. Marshall used his size and quickness to get position on Grimes all day en route to hauling in nine passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Marshall has had his ups and downs this season, but his production is undeniable. When he's on, the Jets can be dangerous.
- Dolphins center Mike Pouncey exited the game in the first half with a right foot injury. His replacement, guard Jamil Douglas, fired low snaps toward Ryan Tannehill for the rest of the afternoon, a repeated hiccup that put the quarterback in a series of difficult situations.
- No Darrelle Revis, no problem for the Jets' secondary, which held all receivers not named Jarvis Landry in check for the day. Marcus Williams, who made the start in Revis' place, got things going with a red-zone interception in the first quarter. Williams -- who now has five interceptions -- injured his knee on the return and did not return.