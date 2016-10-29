Around the NFL

Jets' Richardson: Playing LB will 'give me more money'

Published: Oct 29, 2016 at 04:24 AM

With the Jets struggling to regain their ferocious form from 2015, one of their more feared pass rushers is looking toward greener pastures. Just in case.

On any other team, Sheldon Richardson would be the unit's top defensive end, offering a lethal combination of size and speed and a nose for the quarterback. On the Jets' stacked defensive line, he's the third man out. Leonard Williams, who leads the team with six sacks, and Muhammad Wilkerson, who inked a massive five-year deal in the offseason, more often occupy the role of down pass rushers when New York switches to a 3-4 front.

Where does that leave Richardson? Well, at linebacker, both outside and inside.

While Richardson no longer gets to the QB as often as he used to -- he has just 1.5 sacks in seven games -- he claims his diverse skill set and willingness to play in coverage will pay off in the long run.

"I think it'll give me more money. Just to be honest," Richardson said Friday, per the New York Daily News. "My film don't lie. You took a three-technique that was drafted in the first round and put him at outside linebacker and he held his own, that's just building up a resume for that."

In a league in which hybrid players are all the rage -- safety/linebackers, tight end/wideouts, whatever Terrelle Pryor and Kevin Hogan are -- Richardson's ability to not just rush the passer from an OLB position, but also play inside in coverage, as he did when David Harris sat out against the Cardinals, is a valuable asset. That he enjoys being used in various formations and positions doesn't hurt either -- "I actually like covering people. It's fun."

With Williams and Wilkerson under contract until 2019 and 2021, respectively, Richardson will have to make a hard case to management that his unique range of services should be well compensated by the time free agency rolls around following the 2017 season. The Jets have substantial dollars tied up on the defensive line. Is Richardson worth a top-tier contract when his rookie deal expires, especially considering his off-the-field history?

He sure thinks so.

"I'm good at everything, I'm great at three-technique," Richardson added. "I'm gonna just leave it at that. I know where my home is and I know I'm more effective at three-technique, but I hold my own playing anywhere in the box."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'Faster,' 'better' Rams DL Aaron Donald: Los Angeles has 'real shot' to repeat

All-world Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald believes Los Angeles has "a real shot to repeat and really win a Super Bowl," and also think he's "getting faster," and getting "better with age."

news

Bears franchise's 'clear vision' for future attracted QB Trevor Siemian

Within the Bears' new-look organization, quarterback Trevor Siemian sees a strong visualization of what lies ahead and that was a prevailing reason he was enticed to sign with the franchise.

news

NFL community mourns loss of Dwayne Haskins

NFL players, coaches and organizations took to social media Saturday to mourn the loss of Dwayne Haskins following the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback's death.

news

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies at 24 after being hit by vehicle

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died Saturday morning after he was hit by a vehicle in South Florida, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. He was 24. The Steelers confirmed Haskins' passing.

news

Calais Campbell returning to Ravens on two-year, $12.5M deal

Baltimore is re-signing star defensive lineman Calais Campbell to a two-year, $12.5 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. The deal can get up to $16.5 million with incentives.

news

Rob Gronkowski would only play for Buccaneers if he decides to return for another season

One of the only lingering questions around Tampa Bay this offseason is will Rob Gronkowski return for another season? And if so, will he do so in pewter and red?

news

Osi Umenyiora on Giants signing Nigerian OT prospect Roy Mbaeteka: 'This is what dreams are made of'

After the Giants announced the signing of Roy Mbaeteka, a Nigerian product of the NFL's International Player Program, Osi Umenyiora was ecstatic to learn his protégé was signed by an NFL team.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, April 8

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Miami Dolphins are hosting free-agent LB Reuben Foster for a workout. Miami also announced the signing of punter Thomas Morstead.

news

Ravens engaging in talks with free-agent RB Melvin Gordon

The Baltimore Ravens are engaging in talks with free-agent RB Melvin Gordon on a potential deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. Gordon rushed for 1,904 yards during his two-year stint with the Broncos.

news

Tyrann Mathieu 'heartbroken' over leaving Chiefs after three seasons in Kansas City

As Tyrann Mathieu looks for his next NFL team, the star safety laments his run being over in Kansas City after three seasons. Mathieu recently shared how much it stung that the Chiefs moved on.

news

Bills WR Stefon Diggs: 'No ceiling' on how good Gabriel Davis can become

Gabriel Davis put the NFL world on notice with a four-TD showing against the Chiefs in the playoffs. Stefon Diggs took time on Thursday to glow about Davis' potential in Year 3.

news

Lions head coach Dan Campbell: An elite QB isn't necessary to have 'sustained success'

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell doesn't think a quarterback needs to be elite for a team to find success. But the QB also can't carry a woeful team, as the Lions know after having Matthew Stafford under center.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW