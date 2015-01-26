Jets' Richardson on Rex Ryan hiring: 'That's hilarious'

The Jets were among the worst in the league, finishing 4-12 as inconsistency at the quarterback position handcuffed a unit that ranked 22nd in total offense.
Despite the ugly finish, many players voiced their support for Ryan, a defensive coach who was undeniably loved by his players. Jets defensive end Sheldon Richardson was among the most emotional, nearly coming to tears while defending the coach following a 38-3 loss to Buffalo in Week 12.
His tone was a bit different on Sunday.
"That's hilarious!" Richardson told the New York Post when asked about his reaction to Ryan being hired as the new coach of the Bills. "And to be able to face him two times a year? I can't wait."
Richardson prefaced the response by saying he was sorry to see Ryan get fired, but it's a noticeable change in attitude days after learning his new head coach will be former Cardinals defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, a hiring about which he is understandably excited.
As Richardson's short professional career has proven, he isn't one to avoid voicing his opinion through the media. Following a rough early-season outing by quarterback Geno Smith, Richardson went after his own team's fans.
As Smith and the Jets face Ryan's defense -- notorious for being one of the tougher groups when armed with capable defenders, which Buffalo proved in 2014 it definitely possesses -- twice in 2015, here's hoping for Richardson's sake that he isn't telling more New York fans to keep quiet while his team again struggles against a swarming opposing unit.
