Jets' Richardson: I'm on the same level as J.J. Watt

The numbers don't paint a favorable picture for Richardson's case. Watt has 16.5 sacks and five touchdowns, three of which have come on offense. Richardson has 6.5 sacks and has yet to get a touch in Marty Mornhinweg's offense. Richardson had two rushing touchdowns last season. He believes he should be seen in the same class as Watt, Gerald McCoy and Ndamukong Suh.