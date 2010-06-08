Jets' Revis reports to OTAs even though he doesn't have new deal

All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis returned to practice with the New York Jets on Tuesday, despite not having a new contract in place.
Revis was back for the voluntary organized team activity in a good-faith gesture after sitting out last Thursday. That is the only practice Revis missed this offseason, and he wasn't fined because it was voluntary.
It was uncertain whether Revis would sit out additional practices. The Jets have one more organized team activity Thursday, and their three-day mandatory minicamp begins Monday.
Revis' agent, Neil Schwartz, declined comment to The Associated Press.
Revis isn't seeking $20 million per season, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora last week, but it's highly unlikely that he would sign a contract that doesn't make him the NFL's highest-paid cornerback. The Oakland Raiders gave Nnamdi Asomugha, also a two-time Pro Bowl cornerback, a three-year deal averaging $15.1 million annually before the 2009 season. Offering Revis a little more than that would open the door to meaningful negotiations, according to sources who know the Jets star well.
Revis' six-year contract voids after this season, but the Jets can buy back the final two years, which would be worth $20 million guaranteed.
Revis has said he doesn't believe his request for a new contract is outrageous, considering he is coming off an outstanding season in which he routinely shut down opponents' top receivers. He also finished second to Green Bay's Charles Woodson for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, an award that Jets coach Rex Ryan said Revis deserved.
Ryan, who was wearing a No. 30 Mets jersey -- a throwback Nolan Ryan, he said -- isn't too concerned about Revis' contract situation.
"That's somebody else's job," Ryan said. "I just hope that it's going to work out for both sides, where both sides are happy. Obviously, Darrelle, everybody knows what I think of him. I think he's the best corner in football. You know it'd be a lot easier to win with him, let's just put it that way."
A few weeks ago, Revis said he discussed the matter of a new deal with Ryan and general manager Mike Tannenbaum.
"They believe I should be the highest-paid player at my position," Revis said May 20. "They understand that, and I understand that. I don't think anybody would want to settle for less if they were in my situation right now. It's something that's going to get done. This is family to me. The Jets are family to me, and I trust them and respect them, and I hope they would do the same."
Revis also said the team promised him it would take care of the contract by training camp in August.
"We remain committed to trying to get something done within reason that's good for Darrelle and good for the team," Tannenbaum said last week. "Hopefully he'll be here not only for the short-term, but the long-term."
In addition to Revis, Pro Bowl center Nick Mangold has asked for an extension, and linebacker David Harris and left tackle D'Brickashaw Ferguson are in line for new long-term deals.
The Jets are believed to have made re-signing all four players a priority, and the team has set aside room in its budget to do so. But Tannenbaum maintains that the uncertainty of the collective bargaining agreement and salary cap are tough factors to navigate when dealing with prospective long-term deals.
The Jets worked with a salary cap of about $128 million last year, but they're reportedly operating at around $110 million this year. While there is no cap in 2010, many teams are trying to stay around their normal operating level to avoid possible penalties in case a cap is instituted next season. Still, the Jets are operating well below last year's level, despite needing to sign -- and appease -- key players.
Last week, Mangold wouldn't rule out missing minicamp practices while seeking a new deal, although he said that wasn't in his immediate plans. Mangold, who has made two Pro Bowl appearances, is entering the final season of a five-year deal.
Harris also is entering the final year of his deal. Meanwhile, Ferguson, who made his first Pro Bowl last season, is signed through next season, but the final year is a $10 million option.
The Jets also will have to deal with several other key players who are playing for new deals, including wide receivers Braylon Edwards and Santonio Holmes and cornerback Antonio Cromartie.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.