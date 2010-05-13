Jets, Revis discussing new deal; Mangold confident he'll get one, too

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets and All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis have begun "preliminary" talks on renegotiating his rookie contract.
Revis, due to make $1 million this season, is entering the fourth season of his six-year deal. He said Thursday that his agent has been speaking with the Jets for a while, and the sides want to do something before the season begins.
"They're preliminary," Revis said. "It's in the process."
Revis made his second Pro Bowl appearance in three seasons and finished second to Green Bay Packers cornerback Charles Woodson for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Revis is widely regarded as one of the NFL's top shutdown cornerbacks, routinely taking on opponents' top wide receivers.
All-Pro center Nick Mangold also is looking for an extension with the Jets, and he said he spoke with his agent Wednesday night about talking to the team.
"We're moving forward with the process," Mangold said. "It's just one of those things where you can't rush it or slow it down. You kind of just go with the flow."
"It's a sense of security for me," Mangold said. "I don't want to blow out a knee or do anything else drastic and not be able to continue on the way I want to. It's a big thing of having security coming into this year."
Mangold was the anchor of a Jets offensive line that helped pave the way for the NFL's top rushing offense last season. He said communication between the sides has been "vague" so far.
"I'm very confident," Mangold said of doing a deal. "I've done everything that I could from when I was drafted to where I am now, and done it the right way and done everything I can. So, I expect the Jets are going to do the same. It's something that I'm not worried about, and it's not keeping me up at night because -- maybe I'm foolish -- but I assume something's going to get done."
The Jets must make a few tough decisions in the next few months, as well as next winter. Linebacker David Harris and left tackle D'Brickashaw Ferguson also could be looking for long-term extensions, and the contracts of wide receivers Braylon Edwards and Santonio Holmes and cornerback Antonio Cromartie are up after the 2010 season.
