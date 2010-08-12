Jets, Revis' agents clear the air, will continue to negotiate deal

"I wouldn't be open to that from the standpoint of, once you do something like that, that means that somebody's bigger than the team," wide receiver Braylon Edwards said. "I love Revis to death, and I have no problem with his situation and what he has going on right now. At the end of the day, it's about his family, it's about him and the team getting on the same page, and by team, I mean the administration, the heads and the guys that go over those deals and those contracts."