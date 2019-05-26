Around the NFL

Jets request to interview George Paton, Scott Fitterer

Published: May 26, 2019 at 01:46 AM
Jeremy Bergman

The New York Jets are expanding their general manager search.

In addition to requesting interviews with Joe Douglas and Champ Kelly, the Jets have also requested to interview George Paton and Scott Fitterer, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Sunday.

New York previously requested to interview Paton, the assistant GM of the Minnesota Vikings, during its last two general manager searches (2013, 2015) and previously interviewed Fitterer, the co-director of player personnel of the Seattle Seahawks, for the GM vacancy in 2015.

Whereas Douglas and Kelly both have connections with Jets coach Adam Gase, Paton and Fitterer have not crossed paths with the 41-year-old coach.

The Jets fired GM Mike Maccagnan last Wednesday.

