Jets reportedly will bring back RB Tomlinson next season

The Jets will bring back veteran running back LaDainian Tomlinson for 2011, the *New York Daily News* reported Tuesday via Twitter, citing a source.
Tomlinson, 31, led the Jets in rushing (914 yards) and rushing touchdowns (six) after signing with New York last season as a free agent following nine years with the San Diego Chargers.
The Daily News also reported, via a source, that John Conner will be the Jets' starting fullback, meaning it's possible that Tony Richardson, 39 and a 16-year pro, will be released.