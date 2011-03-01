Jets reportedly will bring back RB Tomlinson next season

Published: Mar 01, 2011 at 03:02 AM

The Jets will bring back veteran running back LaDainian Tomlinson for 2011, the *New York Daily News* reported Tuesday via Twitter, citing a source.

Tomlinson, 31, led the Jets in rushing (914 yards) and rushing touchdowns (six) after signing with New York last season as a free agent following nine years with the San Diego Chargers.

The Daily News also reported, via a source, that John Conner will be the Jets' starting fullback, meaning it's possible that Tony Richardson, 39 and a 16-year pro, will be released.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2024 NFL Draft order: Jets move up 10 spots during four-game losing streak

The Jets are moving closer to a top-five pick after losing for the fourth straight week. Chad Reuter provides a look at the updated 2024 NFL Draft order for Round 1 along with needs for every team.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Bears' win over Vikings on Monday night

Quarterback Justin Fields drove his squad down the field and kicker Cairo Santos booted the game-winner to push the Bears past the Minnesota Vikings, 12-10, on Monday night.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow undergoes successful wrist surgery, will rejoin team this week to begin rehab

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow underwent successful surgery on his right wrist Monday, the team announced. 
news

Dolphins expected to sign pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul off Saints practice squad

The Miami Dolphins are expected to sign pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul off the New Orleans Saints practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday evening. 